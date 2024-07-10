Windows 11 build 26252 is out in Canary Channel with Lock Screen, Start improvements, more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for testing in the Canary channel. It includes several changes and new features for the start menu, Settings, and several other changes. Here are the official release notes:

Changes and Improvements

[Lock screen]

We’re beginning to roll out Weather and more to your lock screen starting with this build in the Canary Channel. Stay informed and efficient with dynamic updates that bring finance, traffic, and sports to your Lock screen, alongside weather. The card design has been improved with acrylic blur, card size, spacing, and font optimizations. To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen. To learn more, see Personalize your lock screen.

[Start menu]

You can now also pin apps from the Start menu to the taskbar by dragging and dropping items directly to taskbar from the pinned section in the Start menu.

[Settings]

Evaluation copy expiry date information is now visible under Settings > System > About.

We are beginning to roll out a new energy recommendation for turning off HDR to conserve energy on PCs with HDR displays under Settings > Power & battery > Energy recommendations.

Fixes

[Input]

Fixed an issue causing Insiders to see errors when attempting to use Voice Typing with certain languages such as Chinese.

Fixed an issue where if you went through Windows Setup (OOBE), pinyin would be unexpectedly displayed twice in the list of available input methods.

[Task Manager]

Fixed an issue causing colors in the Performance section to not display correctly in dark mode.

[Settings]