Windows 11 Canary build 27783 is out with a new File Explorer section and more

Microsoft has finally released a new Windows 11 preview build in the Canary Channel. Build 27783 arrived with a new File Explorer tab for shared files, Magnifier improvements, input and taskbar fixes, and more.

Here is what is new:

Shared Content in File Explorer Home File Explorer will now provide you with quick access to files that have been shared with you. If you are signed into Windows with your Microsoft account, you will be able to view files that have been shared with your account, such as email, Teams chat, etc. If you are a commercial customer who is signed-in with your Microsoft Entra ID account, you will additionally be able to view files that they have shared with others. You can access this feature by launching File Explorer Home and clicking on the ‘Shared’ tab item. You will also be able to view a broader set of file types in their Recent, Favorites, and Shared sections on the homepage. For example, if you’ve recently opened/edited files in Designer, Loop, Power BI, Forms, etc. these files will now be available in your Recent list. Changes and Improvements [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Magnifier] We’re adding a new keyboard shortcut CTRL + ALT + Minus for Magnifier users to quickly toggle between the current zoom and 1X zoom.

In addition to the keyboard shortcut CTRL + ALT + Minus to quickly toggle between the current zoom and 1X zoom, we have also added buttons in Magnifier to reset zoom to fit to screen and reset zoom to your last/preferred magnification. Fixes [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue which was causing the taskbar preview windows to not display sometimes when hovering over open apps in the taskbar. [Input] Fixed an issue for Pinyin IME users, where switching between windows (like with ALT + Tab) may unexpectedly switch the IME from Chinese to English. [Windowing] Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to unexpected app window freezes for some people when using ALT + Tab between certain types of apps. [Graphics] Fixed an issue causing Settings to crash when going to Settings > System > Display > Graphics for some people. [Remote Desktop] Fixed an issue causing MTSC.exe for Remote Desktop to fail on the previous build with error 0x80080005.

Fixed an issue which was causing Remote Desktop to show significant display / rendering issues when connecting to certain other computers. [Other] Fixed an underlying issue which was causing an explorer.exe memory leak in recent Canary Channel builds, leading to performance issues over time.

Fixed an issue where the shutdown /r/ /fw command wasn’t working sometimes.

Known bugs in build 27783 include the following:

[General] [ I MPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs ] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. We’re working on the fix for an issue where SFC /scannow is showing errors every time it’s run. [File Explorer] If you open a File Explorer window and minimize it in this build, it may not render correctly when you restore it. [Hyper-V] [NEW] We’re investigating reports that Hyper-V, and other features which rely on Hyper-V (such as WSL) don’t work properly after the last flight.

You can find the official announcement here.