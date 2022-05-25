Windows 11 Dev build 25126 fixes high CPU usage, explorer crash, and much more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build 25126 to the Dev Channel. This is the Sun Valley 3 (Windows 11 23H2) development for Windows Insiders, which will eventually become the version that is released in 2023.

The new build adds plenty of new changes and improvements on top of bug fixes. You can find everything that's new in Build 25126 below:

What’s new in Build 25126 Account settings page improvements In October, we introduced subscription management in Settings > Accounts, which enabled you to view your Microsoft 365 subscriptions in Windows 11. With this build, we’re making it easier for you to view all supported Office perpetual products such as Office 2021 or Office 2019 associated with your account within Settings > Accounts. All supported Microsoft 365 Office products licensed to your account shown under Account settings. This update will allow you to view all supported Microsoft 365 Office products licensed to your account and you can view details about your product or install Office by clicking the “View Details” button. This information is shown on the Microsoft account management page and you will now be able to view these datils in Windows 11 via Settings > Accounts as shown in the above screenshot, starting with this build. [We are beginning to roll this feature out, so it isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.] FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Settings > User Profile Account Settings.

Here are all the fixes and improvements in the new Windows 11 build 25126:

[General] We fixed the issue causing some Insiders to experience a bugcheck with error DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL in pci.sys causing a rollback trying to install the latest builds in the Dev Channel.

We did work to mitigate the issue causing the Program Compatibility Assistant Service to use an unexpectedly large amount of CPU for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel. [Start menu] If the touch keyboard is docked it should no longer unexpectedly dismiss when trying to edit the name of a folder in Start. [Search] Fixed a high hitting explorer.exe crash that could happen when using Search. [Settings] The preview image under Personalization > Lock Screen should no longer be backwards when using an Arabic or Hebrew display language. [Task Manager] If explorer.exe has hung, that should no longer hang Task Manager.

Fixed an issue where the context menus weren’t following the same mode (light or dark) as Task Manager itself for some Insiders.

Fixed a typo in the “Minimize on use” tooltip.

If you’ve hidden the graphs on the side of the Performance page, the color of the circles used instead should now match the graph in the summary view.

Addressed an issue where the Not Responding status for certain apps wasn’t being reflected on the Processes page. [Windows Sandbox] Removed the Lock option in Start menu as it didn’t work. [Other] Fixed an issue where using “Open All Active Printers” from the printer icon in the system tray would unexpectedly open File Explorer when there were no active queues. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Here are the known issues in Build 25126:

[General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

You can find the official build 25126 blog post here.