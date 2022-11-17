Microsoft has confirmed there is no Windows 11 Dev build today, again

Microsoft generally releases one, or very rarely two, Windows 11 Dev builds in a week. However, it has been barren for the past two weeks. The last Dev Channel feature build, 25236, was released on November 2nd, or the 1st, depending on where you live. After that, Microsoft released a servicing pipeline update for the Channel with build 25236.1010 (KB5021116). These servicing updates, as many of you already know, are meant for testing the Channel itself and do not bring any new features. Although, generally, after such an update, Microsoft does push out a major build.

However, that was on November 4th, and the firm confirmed last week that no Dev build was planned. And it might be another week with no new Windows 11 Dev release. Yesterday, when a Twitter user inquired about a possible new build, Microsoft confirmed that wasn't happening.

Nothing today! — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) November 16, 2022

When the same eager user asked Microsoft about a build today, Microsoft again responded in the negative, in a somewhat humorous way.

Nothing for today. See you again tomorrow?🤔 pic.twitter.com/fDErsfogWR — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) November 17, 2022

While those looking forward to a build today are probably disappointed by this news, there are still a lot of leaks that have happened recently which are of interest. For example, it looks like Microsoft may finally be adding a Never combine taskbar buttons setting as possible traces of such a feature have been discovered in the latest Windows Server build. It also looks like seconds will finally be available in the system tray clock.