Windows 11 Dev Build 26120.1912 is out with 6GHz hotspot support and more

Microsoft has kicked off a new week with a couple of fresh builds for Windows Insiders. While Canary users are still waiting for a new build to arrive, which should be this week, Dev Channel Insiders can try out version 26120.1912 (KB5043168). It includes support for 6GHz Wi-Fi tethering on supported hardware and a bunch of other fixes.

Here is the official changelog:

[General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Mobile Hotspot] The Windows Mobile Hotspot has been enhanced to support 6 GHz connections. The new band requires chips that support the feature and updated drivers; not all chips that support 6 GHz Wi-Fi in general will support the 6 GHz mobile hotspot. The change will be visible under Settings > Network & internet > Mobile hotspot when you edit the mobile hotspot properties. For compatibility with existing devices, the mobile hotspot will only use 6 GHz when explicitly enabled. 6 GHz showing under mobile hotspot properties in Settings on PCs that have the right hardware and drivers. [Other] This update includes fixes for the following issues: [Open Source Software] This update adds attributions to txt files for Rust OSS components.

This update adds attributions to txt files for Rust OSS components. [Task Manager] Its Settings page might have a white background when it should not. It stops responding when you switch from a high contrast theme to a normal theme.

[Input Method Editor (IME)] When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window.

When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window. [WebView2 apps] They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.

Known issues in Windows 11 build 26120.1912 include the following:

[Start menu] If you click or tap on a letter on Start menu’s All apps list, the All apps list may break. If you encounter this issue, please try rebooting or restarting explorer.exe to fix it.

If your system is enrolled in the Dev Channel, head to Settings > Windows Update and click "Check for updates." Full release notes can be found in a post on the official Windows Blogs website.