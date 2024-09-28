Windows 11 Canary builds may finally return next week

Microsoft has finally shared some info on what is going on with the Canary Channel in the Windows Insider Program. It has been four weeks since the last preview build from the "earliest" channel, and there is now hope that the next week will finally bring Windows Insiders a new build to test and play around with.

Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Program Team, replied to one of the users complaining about the no-build situation in the Canary Channel. According to Brandon, the team is working on a new build, but needs "one more" (probably week). While Brandon did not specify the exact reason for such a long delay, it is likely due to bugs:

We're working on it! We thought we had fixed the bugs we needed to fix but need one more - feeling hopeful about getting a Canary build out next week 🤞 — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) September 27, 2024

Of course, there is no guarantee that Windows Insiders will get a new Canary build next week, and things can still slip into yet another no-build week. Still, the hope is not lost—at least we now have a word from the Windows Insider Team about what is going on.

The last Windows 11 preview build in the Canary Channel was released on August 30, 2024, which means the next week will mark one month of no new updates. Build 27695 added a new position for widgets on systems with the left-aligned taskbar, Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) improvements, notification improvements, File Explorer fixes, and more. Later on, Microsoft updated the release notes to mention a redesigned user interface for viewing Wi-Fi passwords.

You can find the complete list of changes and new features in Windows 11 build 27695 in our dedicated article.