Microsoft fixes Surface Pro 7 camera performance issues and display flashes

Microsoft has released new firmware for the Surface Pro 7, its last pre-redesign Windows tablet. The update fixes security vulnerabilities, camera issues, display flickering, and other problems. Here is the official changelog:

Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999, INTEL-SA- 01083 & INTEL-SA- 01071.

Addresses the issue affecting the camera's performance caused by insufficient memory or storage capacity.

Solves the issue that was leading to flickering or flashing screen when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.

Note: the update is not available for the Surface Pro 7+

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 20.100.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2393.5 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.16380 Intel(R) AVStream Camera - Cameras Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.16380 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices Surface Camera Front - System devices Surface IR Camera Front - System devices Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface Camera Front - Extensions Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions Surface Camera Rear - Extensions Surface - Firmware - 20.103.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 700MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

The Surface Pro 7 has one more year of support ahead of it. Microsoft plans to stop supporting its last pre-redesign tablet on October 30, 2025.