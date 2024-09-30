When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Microsoft fixes Surface Pro 7 camera performance issues and display flashes

The Surface Pro 7 tablet with a keyboard cover

Microsoft has released new firmware for the Surface Pro 7, its last pre-redesign Windows tablet. The update fixes security vulnerabilities, camera issues, display flickering, and other problems. Here is the official changelog:

  • Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999, INTEL-SA- 01083 & INTEL-SA- 01071.
  • Addresses the issue affecting the camera's performance caused by insufficient memory or storage capacity.
  • Solves the issue that was leading to flickering or flashing screen when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
  • Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.

Note: the update is not available for the Surface Pro 7+

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 20.100.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2393.5 Surface ME - Firmware
Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.71.99.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices
Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions
Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.16380 Intel(R) AVStream Camera - Cameras
Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.16380 Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
Surface Camera Front - System devices
Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
Surface Camera Rear - System devices
Surface Camera Front - Extensions
Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions
Surface Camera Rear - Extensions
Surface - Firmware - 20.103.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 700MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

The Surface Pro 7 has one more year of support ahead of it. Microsoft plans to stop supporting its last pre-redesign tablet on October 30, 2025.

A Windows 11 Insider Preview banner
