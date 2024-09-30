Microsoft fixes Surface Pro 7 camera performance issues and display flashes

Microsoft has released new firmware for the Surface Pro 7, its last pre-redesign Windows tablet. The update fixes security vulnerabilities, camera issues, display flickering, and other problems. Here is the official changelog:
- Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00999, INTEL-SA- 01083 & INTEL-SA- 01071.
- Addresses the issue affecting the camera's performance caused by insufficient memory or storage capacity.
- Solves the issue that was leading to flickering or flashing screen when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
- Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.
Note: the update is not available for the Surface Pro 7+
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 20.100.140.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2393.5
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.71.99.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2406.5.5.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions
|Intel - Camera - 42.18362.3.16380
|Intel(R) AVStream Camera - Cameras
|Intel Corporation - System - 42.18362.3.16380
|Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Surface Camera Front - Extensions
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions
|Surface Camera Rear - Extensions
|Surface - Firmware - 20.103.140.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 7
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|700MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
The Surface Pro 7 has one more year of support ahead of it. Microsoft plans to stop supporting its last pre-redesign tablet on October 30, 2025.
