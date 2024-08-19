Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.4076 (KB5041873) has a new Studio Effects icon

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.4076, under KB5041873. It includes a new Studio Effects icon in the system tray, along with a number of bug fixes and a couple of known issues.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[Windows Studio Effects]

The improvement introduced with Build 22635.3930 that introduces a Studio Effects icon in the system tray when using any application with a Studio Effects-enabled camera has temporarily been disabled with this build. We plan to re-enable this feature in a future flight.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[File Explorer]

Fixed an issue where keyboard focus might get lost on selection of an unselected tab item.

[Voice Access]

Fixed an issue where Voice Access commands weren’t working for non-English supported languages.

[Input]

Fixed an issue causing the emoji panel to close when trying to switch to the kaomoji and symbols sections, or after selecting an emoji.

[Other]

Fixed an issue in Registry Editor where when editing a DWORD or QWORD if you pasted in a HEX value into the text box and saved it, the value saved might not be the one you had entered (for example, pasting 0x1 would become 0x411).

Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel

[NetAdapterCx module] A system stops responding when large amounts of data travel over Wi-Fi. This issue occurs on devices that have certain wireless network cards.

A system stops responding when large amounts of data travel over Wi-Fi. This issue occurs on devices that have certain wireless network cards. [Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks. [Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC)] When you apply WDAC Application ID policies, some apps might fail. A memory leak occurs that might exhaust system memory as time goes by. This issue occurs when you provision a device.

When you apply WDAC Application ID policies, some apps might fail. A memory leak occurs that might exhaust system memory as time goes by. This issue occurs when you provision a device. [Group Policy Preferences Item Level Targeting (ILT) and Local Users and Groups] You cannot choose a group from the target domain for ILT. Also, you cannot choose an account from Local Users and Groups. The forest does not appear. This issue occurs when you deploy multiple forests, and the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin. This issue affects Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF), or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.

You cannot choose a group from the target domain for ILT. Also, you cannot choose an account from Local Users and Groups. The forest does not appear. This issue occurs when you deploy multiple forests, and the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin. This issue affects Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF), or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments. [Autopilot] Using it to provision Surface Laptop SE devices fails.

Using it to provision Surface Laptop SE devices fails. [FrameShutdownDelay] The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key.

The browser ignores its value in the “HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main” registry key. [Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCPIP)] The issue causes high CPU usage and loss of packets. It also affects TCP connection success rates.

The issue causes high CPU usage and loss of packets. It also affects TCP connection success rates. [Cache manager] It might stop responding. This occurs when you use Hyperthreading on Windows Server 2022.

It might stop responding. This occurs when you use Hyperthreading on Windows Server 2022. [Print Support App] When you use the app with a USB device, the app stops responding and does not print. This issue also limits the functions of the user interface.

When you use the app with a USB device, the app stops responding and does not print. This issue also limits the functions of the user interface. [Universal Print clients] They fail to communicate with the Universal Print service. This affects printing functions. This issue occurs when you turn on Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD).

They fail to communicate with the Universal Print service. This affects printing functions. This issue occurs when you turn on Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD). [NetJoinLegacyAccountReuse] This update removes this registry key. For more information refer to KB5020276—Netjoin: Domain join hardening changes.

This update removes this registry key. For more information refer to KB5020276—Netjoin: Domain join hardening changes. [Windows Backup] Backup sometimes fails. This occurs when a device has an Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) system partition (ESP).

Backup sometimes fails. This occurs when a device has an Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) system partition (ESP). [PowerShell and VBScript] The issue stops you from using Windows Update Agent (WUA) APIs in your scripts.

Known issues

[Taskbar]

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders when closing apps from the taskbar in the latest builds.

[File Explorer]

[NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing explorer.exe to crash when interacting with archive files starting with the previous flight.