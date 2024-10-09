You could win a gold Xbox Series X in a new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle contest

Microsoft is starting its promotional campaign for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The first-person action game, based on the action movie series, is not due for release until December 9 for the Xbox Series X|S consoles and the PC, but Microsoft has just revealed a contest where you could win an Indiana Jones-inspired Xbox Series X console and controller.

The Xbox Wire site reveals that from November 12 to January 6, a special puzzle will be available inside the Microsoft Experience Centers in London, Sydney, and New York City. If you go and solve the puzzle, you will be entered to win the custom Xbox Series X console and controller. If you cannot make it to those locations, there will be other ways to enter the contest in the future via Bethesda Softworks' social media accounts.

The winner of the contest will get a special puzzle box that has a gold-colored Xbox Series X console inside that also has a logo with Indiana Jones's signature fedora and whip. You also get a special Xbox wireless controller that will have a design on the front made to look like worn leather and a gold color on the back. The Xbox buttons will also look like jewels, and with gold-colored thumbsticks and D-pad.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being developed by MachineGames and released via Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks. The storyline takes place in between the movies Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade as the archeologist travels around the world to try to defeat evil forces that want the secret power that is supposed to be based on the string of locations that are known as the Great Circle. The game will also be released for Sony's PlayStation 5 console sometime in the spring of 2025.