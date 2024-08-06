One of OpenAI's co-founders departs; company president is taking an extended leave

There are more changes happening in the executive ranks at OpenAI. Today one of the company's co-founders, John Schulman, revealed today he is leaving the generative AI company to work at one of its biggest rivals, Anthropic.

Schulman, who worked as the head of OpenAI's alignment science team before today, posted a lengthy message on his X account on his decision to depart the company. He wrote in part:

This choice stems from my desire to deepen my focus on AI alignment, and to start a new chapter of my career where I can return to hands-on technical work. I've decided to pursue this goal at Anthropic, where I believe I can gain new perspectives and do research alongside people deeply engaged with the topics I'm most interested in.

Schulman added that his decision was not due to any lack of alignment research at OpenAI. He said that ultimately this move was "a personal one, based on how I want to focus my efforts in the next phase of my career."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted his own message on his X account, thanking Schulman for his efforts at the company, and added:

You are a brilliant researcher, a deep thinker about product and society, and mostly, you are a great friend to all of us. We will miss you tremendously and make you proud of this place.

Meanwhile, The Information is reporting, via unnamed sources, that OpenAI president Greg Brockman has decided to take an extended leave of absence from the company. It is not immediately clear why Brockman made this move, nor how long this leave will last. Another major company leader, Peter Deng, who previously worked at Meta and other tech companies before joining OpenAI as a product manager in 2023, is also reportedly leaving OpenAI completely, again for unknown reasons.