Microsoft resumes the rollout of botched KB5039302 Windows 11 update

Microsoft was recently forced to pull the latest non-security update for Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 after confirming quite severe issues with KB5039302. However, just a couple of days later, the update is back in Windows Update and Windows Update for Business.

In case you missed it, KB5039302 was causing boot loops on systems with nested virtualization software, such as CloudPC, DevBox, Azure Virtual Desktop, and more. Although KB5039302 is back in Windows Update, the release is still unavailable for those affected by the issue. Therefore, if you use nested virtualization, you will most likely not receive KB5039302 until Microsoft has a permanent patch.

Here is what Microsoft added to the official documentation:

Availability of this update via Windows Update and Windows Update for Business was paused for a couple of days, but is being resumed today for most devices. This update offering is now paused only for devices affected by the issue. As a result, this update might not be offered to Hyper-V virtual machines running on hosts that utilize certain processor types. Users of Windows Home edition are less likely to experience this issue, as virtualization is less common in home environments.

Boot loop issues due to conflicts with virtualization software are not the only open issue in KB5039302. Microsoft also confirmed that the update is breaking the taskbar on systems with Windows N editions, which do not include apps like the Windows Media Player and more. You can learn about that issue in our dedicated coverage. Full release notes for KB5039302 are available here.

If you want to get KB5039302, go to the Settings app > Windows Update and toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they are available" option. Although the update has some neat changes, for most users, the best option is to wait for Microsoft to deliver those changes "organically," as part of monthly Patch Tuesday updates.