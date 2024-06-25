Samsung confirms its next Unpacked media event is happening July 10 in Paris

It's not exactly a surprise, as other online reports have leaked this date out already. However, Samsung has now made it official. Its next major Unpacked media event will be held on Wednesday, July 10.

In its press release, Samsung stated;

The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming. Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI.

This specific event will be held in Paris, France. While that's a bit different than Samsung's usual locations for Unpacked, like New York City or South Korea, it is also not a surprise since the company is a major sponsor of the Olympic Games, and the 2024 Summer Olympics will be hosted in Paris a couple of weeks after Unpacked.

The mention of Galaxy AI likely means we could get some generative AI reveals from the company during the event. Samsung is also very likely to reveal its next major foldable smartphones at Unpacked in Paris: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. It's also highly likely the company will also reveal the Galaxy Watch7 smartwatch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra as well.

The event could also see Samsung reveal the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Android tablet, along with the Galaxy Buds3 earbuds. The Galaxy Ring wearable fitness device, which actually got teased at the last Unpacked event in January, could make a full appearance at the July 10 event.

There are also rumors that Samsung could offer more information on its upcoming XR headset, which the company first revealed was in the works way back in February 2023 in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

Samsung will livestream the Unpacked event from Paris starting at 9 am Eastern time (6 am Pacific time) on July 10 via its YouTube channel.