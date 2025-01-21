Windows 11 Release Preview build 26100.3025 is out with a Studio Effects indicator and more

Microsoft has released a new preview build for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel under build number 26100.3025 (KB5050094). The update delivers taskbar improvements, a new Windows Studio Effects indicator, File Explorer fixes, and other changes.

As usual, the update is split into features that are rolling out gradually and features that are available to everyone right away. Here is the changelog:

Gradual rollout The following features and improvements might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [ Taskbar ] New! This update improves the previews that show when your cursor hovers over apps on the taskbar. The update also improves their animations.

] New! An icon will appear in the system tray when you use an app that supports Windows Studio Effects. This only occurs on a device that has a neural processing unit (NPU). Select the icon to open the Studio Effects page in Quick Settings. To view the app that is using the camera, hover over the icon for a tooltip. [ Fonts ] New! This update adds Simsun-ExtG, a new simplified Chinese font. It includes the Biangbiang noodles character. Some apps might not be able to display these new extension characters yet. The font has 9,753 ideographs that support Unicode Extensions G, H, and I. See the list below. Unicode range G 30000-3134A (4,939 chars) Unicode range H 31350-323AF (4,192 chars) Unicode range I 2EBF0-2EE5D (622 chars)

[ Mobile hotspot ] New! The Windows Mobile Hotspot now supports 6 GHz connections. This new band requires chips that support the feature and updated drivers. The chips that support 6 GHz Wi-Fi might not support the 6 GHz mobile hotspot. To view this new band, go to Settings > Network & internet > Mobile hotspot. In the Network properties section, select Edit. To work with existing devices, the mobile hotspot will only use 6 GHz when you enable it.

] Fixed: A device might fail to join a domain. [ Mouse ] Fixed : The mouse cursor might disappear. This occurs when you hover over text fields in certain applications. Fixed : If you turn on pointer trails, the mouse cursor becomes transparent, and a black box appears behind it. Fixed : The mouse cursor might stutter when it moves across the screen. This occurs even when the system is not using a lot of resources.

] [ Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME) ] Fixed: When you switch app windows, the IME language might change from Chinese to English.

] Fixed: When you switch app windows, the IME language might change from Chinese to English. [ Snipping Tool ] Fixed: Snipping Tool screenshots might be distorted. This occurs when you use two or more monitors that have different display scaling.

] Fixed: Snipping Tool screenshots might be distorted. This occurs when you use two or more monitors that have different display scaling. [ Task Manager ] Fixed: It takes too long to close after you close the app.

] Fixed: A watchdog timeout error might occur when your PC resumes from sleep. [Windows update installation] Fixed: Cumulative updates might not install. The error code is 0x800736b3. This occurs after a feature on demand fails to install. Normal rollout This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented.

[ Windows Backup ] New! You will now have a standard Windows 11 taskbar after restoring from a backup via the Windows Setup experience (OOBE) on a new Windows PC. You can still find your apps in the Start menu and Search and pin apps you want to your taskbar. This change is not yet rolling out in the EEA (European Economic Area).

You can find the official announcement blog post here.