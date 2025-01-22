Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn MMO reportedly cancelled too

Sony's PlayStation division has been on a live service strategy for some years now, but following the Concord failure, some massive changes seem to be happening behind the scenes. A new report states that the latest project cancellation involves an unannounced massively multiplayer online (MMO) game set in the Horizon Zero Dawn universe.

Rumors that Sony is working with South Korean developer NCSoft (the studio behind Lineage and Guild Wars MMORPGs) first landed in 2022. The project was still in the early development stages back then. It was in late 2023 that Sony officially revealed that it's partnering with NCSoft, which many took to be a confirmation of the earlier rumors.

The latest report lands from the South Korean news portal MTN (via Insider-Gaming), which states that multiple projects at developer NCSoft have been shut down. From the three canceled in-development games—Project Pantera, Project H, and Project J—the Horizon MMO had reportedly been Project H.

The developers involved with the Horizon MMO entry are either leaving the company or being moved to other projects, per the report.

The MMO cancellation reports land just as Sony pulls the plug on two of its live service projects from first-party studios following a "review" of the situation. It was revealed last week that Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games were involved in these unannounced projects, and one of them had been a God of War game.

Sony originally had plans to release 10 live-service PlayStation titles by 2026. It's unclear what has become of this goal now. Bungie is working on the extraction shooter Marathon as well as a supposed MOBA entry, while Guerrilla Games also has a multiplayer game in development internally. A head-to-head heisting entry titled "Fairgame$" is also incoming to the platform.