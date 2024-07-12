Windows 11 to get some big updates for the taskbar

Microsoft has finally confirmed some big changes for Windows 11's taskbar. In recent months, enthusiasts have been busy digging out hidden stuff in the operating system's preview builds, and some of those changes are finally official. At the same time, the latest Beta build, 22635.3930, brings even more to the table.

To start with the now-official stuff, Microsoft wants to make the taskbar and its notification area much simpler. The company is trying a new layout with just the system clock, shortened date, and no notification bell (first spotted last month). Microsoft understands that these changes might not be favored by everyone, so it lets you revert to the previous layout in settings.

Another addition is the return of some taskbar animation. Now, upon hovering the cursor over a running app, you will see its thumbnail appear with a neat animation (first spotted in February). Also, the taskbar now supports better keyboard navigation. After pressing Win + T to focus on the taskbar, you can press a letter to switch or run the first app whose name starts with that letter. For example, press Win + T, then hit E to launch Excel.

There is also a small change in the notification area for customers whose devices support Windows Studio effects (Copilot+ PCs and other ARM-based Windows devices). You can now access those effects using a dedicated tray button, and hovering the cursor over it will show you what app is using the camera (first spotted in March).

Speaking of hovering the cursor, Microsoft is also testing some hidden stuff, such as the ability to open taskbar jumplist by just pointing the cursor at a non-running app pinned to the taskbar. In the taskbar settings section, Microsoft calls this feature "Show hover cards for for inactive and pinned taskbar apps."

Even more taskbar features are in the works: Beta 22635.3930 includes a new option for showing jump lists on hover for unopened pinned apps. (disabled by default.)



vivetool /enable /id:48980211 pic.twitter.com/WUHriHR9y6 — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 12, 2024

