Here's when and where you can watch Netflix DROP 01 global live stream

This week, Netflix will host its global virtual event known as DROP 01. A highlight of the live event is the streaming giant will showcase the upcoming adult animation series Castlevania: Nocturne.

DROP 01 will be a 90-minute online event where Netflix will premiere the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne, a day before its official debut on the platform. It is a horror action anime series starring Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu.

Set in the French revolution, the upcoming Netflix anime is based on Konami's video game series of the same name. "As revolution sweeps France, Richter Belmont fights to uphold his family's legacy and prevent the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire ruler," its official synopsis reads on the Netflix website.

DROP 01 is separate from the in-person pop culture annual event Tudum which the company hosted this year in June. The global live streaming of Netflix DROP 01 will commence on September 27 (Wednesday) at 9 am PST / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST / 9:30 pm IST.

You can tune in to the global broadcast of the DROP 01 virtual event via the following:

Netflix has also launched a dedicated website where you can find more details about DROP 01 virtual event. Here, you can opt-in to co-stream the event on your Twitch account as well.

The Netflix event, which is the first-of-its-kind from the streaming giant, will also give viewers a sneak peek at upcoming animated content, including Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Sonic Prime Season 3, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, and Pluto.

Content from various unreleased titles and seasons will show up between the episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne during the screening. The streaming giant said it will feature special QR codes during the showcase that you can scan to buy products from shows like Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and Castlevania: Nocturne.