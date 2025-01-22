Windows 11/10 package manager UniGetUI gets major download and install improvements

Back in July last year, the WingetUI received a major update that brought a redesigned UI and a new name, "UniGetUI;" the author explained why the renaming was necessary.

Today, the utility has received its latest pre-release update, and it brings multiple improvements related to downloading and installing packages, including multiple simultaneous downloads and the addition of a downloading option simply by right-clicking a package.

Alongside that, an issue, bugging the uninstallation of a package has been fixed. The full changelog is given below:

General changes Downloading packages is now easier: Better download experience: Downloads will show as an install/download operation, on the bottom of the window Multiple downloads can be performed at the same time Packages can be downloaded by right-clicking them -> Download installer, no need to open package details

UniGetUI can work as a portable app, storing settings alongside the executable file This will be effective if UniGetUI is installed in "Portable" mode. A "Portable" installation will not interfiere with a "Regular" installation.

Uninstall package, then [Update/Reinstall] work again (they were broken in 3.1.6-beta1)

Lots of bugfixes and internal improvements. What's Changed Load translations from Tolgee by @martinet101 in #3190

Updated username for winget workflow by @vikingnope in #3197

Diversify Icon Detection (Icons for Steam, Local PC, and Microsoft Store Applications) by @mrixner in #3189

Better package installer download operations by @marticliment in #3178

Update icons and screenshots from the excel file by @github-actions in #3199

UniGetUI Portable by @marticliment in #3203

You can download the latest version of the application from Neowin's software stories page, the official website or from its GitHub repo. Keep in mind, though, that the version is labeled as a beta, and thus, you may experience some instabilities.