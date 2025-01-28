Microsoft releases KB5050081 for Windows 10 with the new Outlook and fixes for audio issues

In addition to the first non-security update for Windows 11 in 2025, Microsoft released a similar update for those still on Windows 10. Build 19045.5436 (KB5050081) is now available, and it fixes several issues (including the recently reported one with USB audio bugs), adds the new Outlook, and more.

Here are the update highlights:

[ Mail ] New! You now have the new Outlook for Windows app. A new app icon appears in the Apps section on the Start menu, near classic Outlook. There are no changes to any settings or defaults. If you are an IT admin, learn how to manage this update at Control the installation and use of new Outlook. ​​​​​​​

] New! You now have the new Outlook for Windows app. A new app icon appears in the Apps section on the Start menu, near classic Outlook. There are no changes to any settings or defaults. If you are an IT admin, learn how to manage this update at Control the installation and use of new Outlook. ​​​​​​​ [ Screen capture ] Fixed: The Capture Service and Snipping Tool stop responding. This occurs when you press Windows logo key+Shift+S several times while Narrator is on.

] Fixed: The Capture Service and Snipping Tool stop responding. This occurs when you press Windows logo key+Shift+S several times while Narrator is on. ​​​​​​​[ Chinese Pinyin input method editor (IME) ] Bing will stop giving automatic suggestions in the search box for search engine sites, like Baidu. To get manual suggestions, use Ctrl+Tab or the chevron button (>).

] Bing will stop giving automatic suggestions in the search box for search engine sites, like Baidu. To get manual suggestions, use Ctrl+Tab or the chevron button (>). [ Digital/Analog converter (DAC) (known issue) ] Fixed: You might experience issues with USB audio devices. This is more likely when you use a DAC audio driver based on USB 1.0. USB audio devices might stop working, which stops playback.

] Fixed: You might experience issues with USB audio devices. This is more likely when you use a DAC audio driver based on USB 1.0. USB audio devices might stop working, which stops playback. [ USB audio device drivers ] Fixed: The code 10 error message, “This device cannot start” appears. This occurs when you connect to certain external audio management devices. ​​​​​​​

] Fixed: The code 10 error message, “This device cannot start” appears. This occurs when you connect to certain external audio management devices. ​​​​​​​ [USB cameras] Fixed: Your device does not recognize the camera is on. This issue occurs after you install the January 2025 security update.

And here are other changes:

[GB18030-2022] This update adds support for this amendment. [Virtual memory] Fixed: An issue depletes virtual memory, which might cause some apps to fail. [Near Field Communication (NFC) readers] Fixed: At times, they fail to read card Universal Unique Identifiers (UUID). This occurs after many point-of-sale (POS) app scans. [USB Print and IPP Over USB] Fixed: An installed printer fails when the spooler initializes. [Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

The list of known bugs still has some standing issues like OpenSSH bugs, compatibility problems with certain software, and an innocent Event Log bug.

You can download Windows 10 KB5050081 by heading to Settings > Windows Update.