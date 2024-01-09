A new MSI OLED monitor may help you (or maybe help you cheat) at League of Legends

Besides its upcoming Claw portable gaming PC, MSI has a number of other upcoming PC-based products it is showing off at CES 2024. One of them is a 32-inch OLED gaming monitor that has, at least for now, some very . . . interesting AI features.

While the official MSI website does not have a listing or an official announcement for this new monitor, Tom's Hardware got a look at it at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The MEG 321URX QD-OLED monitor is being promoted in part for fans of the hit MOBA game League of Legends.

The big feature for those specific games is called AI SkySight. The MSI monitor's description at CES 2024 is as follows:

Equipped with mini-map Auto-Scan technology, the monitor scans your game's mini-map to instantly detect enemies and shows its direction as an HUD, giving you the strategic edge you need for total gaming awareness.

Because all of this work is being done on the monitor, other players, and we assume the game's developers at Riot Games, cannot know people with this MSI monitor are using it for this "strategic edge". The big question: Is this actually cheating?

In addition to AI SkySight, this new MSI monitor will display a player's current health in League of Legends via an RGB LED bar located at the bottom of the screen. MSI will also launch a special PC app along with the monitor that it says will train to recognize on-screen features in any PC game. The initial training will be done on your local PC, but once it's finished, the monitor will handle the rest.

Other features of this MSI MEG monitor include a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. There's no word yet on a price for the monitor, but it's expected to go on sale later this spring.