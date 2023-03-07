Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller is now available

Confirming recent leaks, Microsoft today unveiled the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller. This is the latest addition to the matte color category the company has been slowly expanding since 2020, and so far is available in Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, and Deep Pink variants. This is the second custom Xbox controller Microsoft has unveiled in 2023, with the Stellar Shift Special Edition coming out only last month.

The new color variant is described as Xbox's "signature green", and it covers the controller's entire front plate, side grips, thumbsticks, as well as the Menu buttons on the face. The XYAB buttons, D-pad, triggers, and bumpers, as well as the front strip, are all black, while the back plate is the standard white color.

Being a newer-generation Xbox Wireless controller, it touts textured grips for triggers, bumpers, and back, a Share button for recording and social activities as well as a USB-C port. A 3.5mm stereo headset port, a battery compartment, and multiple device recognition are all included as features too.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green is now available for purchase from the Microsoft Store and through retailers for $64.99. The controller supports Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, as well as mobile devices. A matching Quick Charging Stand is also available from Razer, while Microsoft has also gone ahead and produced a Velocity Green Hoodie for fans of this color scheme.