Xbox Free Play Days brings Alan Wake 2 and two more games to try out this weekend

Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate membership holders have just been given access to more games just for the weekend. This comes thanks to Microsoft's latest Free Play Days promotion, which is now offering Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream and The Survivalists for members. At the same time, Alan Wake 2 has become a free-to-play experience for all Xbox Series X|S console owners.

Alan Wake 2, the latest game by Remedy Entertainment, continues the story of the haunted writer following his original adventures in 2010. Offering a two-protagonist storyline this time, the survival horror experience has Alan Wake and FBI Special Agent named Saga Anderson traversing plenty of spooky environments while fighting monsters that are weak to light.

While a Game Pass subscription is not required to jump into this game, the offer does have a time limit though: You can only play the campaign for a three-hour period.

As for the standard Free Play Days offers, Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream lands as a cooperative title with support for up to 20 players for going on raids. The hack-and-slash title offers 21 characters spread across five classes, each coming with unique abilities and combos for use in the battlefield against enemies.

Lastly, The Survivalists comes in offering a cooperative survival experience supporting up to four players. Set in the same universe as The Escapists, the title has you and your friends taking the role of castaways exploring and building on an island filled with biomes, secrets, and challenges. Players are also able to utilize the island's monkey population to get jobs done. This involves taming and training the monkeys to do everything from building and gathering resources to combat.

Here are the games announced today for the promotion and supported platforms:

The Free Play Days promotions of this weekend will end on Sunday, February 2, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Expect the next Free Play Days selection to land on February 6.