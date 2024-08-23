Xbox Insiders can try out the co-op action game 33 Immortals this weekend

Members of the Xbox Insider Program, on both consoles and PC, will be able to try out an upcoming game this weekend before its wide release. The Xbox Wire site has revealed that 33 Immortals, from indie developer Thunder Lotus Game, is holding a beta test from now until Monday, August 26, just for members of the Xbox Insider Program.

The beta test is actually live right now and will continue until August 26 at 7 am Pacific time (10 am Eastern time. This test of the game is for both Xbox and PC members of the Xbox Insider Program.

Here is what you need to do to join the beta test:

Sign-in on your Xbox Series X|S console or Windows PC and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary)

app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary) Navigate to Previews > 33 Immortals

> Select Join

Wait for the registration to complete and be directed to the Store and install 33 Immortals Beta

The beta test will have a limited number of entries, and they will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here's a quick summary of the game if you are unfamiliar with it:

33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damned soul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Dive straight into epic 33-player co-op battles with instant “pick-up and raid” matchmaking. Cooperate with your allies to survive against hordes of monsters and massive, challenging bosses. Expand your arsenal and equip powerful new relics to permanently upgrade your soul. Face the wrath of God in a fight for your eternal life.

The game is currently scheduled to launch as an Early Access title later in 2024 for the Xbox Series X and S consoles, along with the PC via the Epic Games Store. It will also be available for PC Game Pass subscribers.