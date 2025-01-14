Mozilla fixes Firefox hanging on YouTube and Google Docs, startup crashes, and more

Mozilla has issued a small bug-fixing update for the recently released Firefox 134. Version 134.0.1 is now available for download with patches for a few bugs affecting popular websites and services.

According to the official changelog, Firefox 134.0.1 patches freezes on some of Google's websites, namely YouTube and Docs. Users reported that in certain scenarios, the UI hangs and stops responding.

Also, Mozilla's engineers fixed a crash on startup that occurs after updating from version 133 and the non-working selection and context menus after reverting to an earlier version of the browser.

Here is the complete changelog for Firefox 134.0.1:

Fixed UI hangs happening on YouTube and Google Docs in some situations (Bug 1939295).

Fixed a startup crash affecting some users upgrading from Firefox 133 (Bug 1941134).

Fixed an issue where search engines selection menus and context menus could be broken if a user had previously reverted to an earlier version (Bug 1940533).

In case you missed it, Mozilla released Firefox 134.0 last week. The first major update of 2025 arrived with a few major changes, such as improved trackpad support on Linux (you can now stop momentum scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad), hardware-accelerated playback of HEVC videos on Windows, a refreshed New Tab layout for users in the US and Canada, and more. You can check out the full release notes for Firefox 134.0 in our dedicated coverage.