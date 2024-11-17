You can now make a tiny and bloat-free Windows 11 24H2 ISO with updated tiny11 core maker

Windows 11 version 24H2, which was released on October 1, 2024, is generally considered a solid update with quite a few decent feature upgrades, some welcomed changes, and more (check out our overview here). However, the operating system still requires quite a lot of disk space and comes with many parts that some consider unnecessary, especially when installing Windows 11 24H2 on unsupported hardware.

There is now a remedy to that.

NTDEV, the maker of the famous tiny11 project, a tool that shrinks the kids Windows 10 and 11, released an updated version of the tiny11 core builder. What is tiny11 core builder? It is a script that lets you shave a lot of parts off the standard Windows 11 image for a very small system installation. The maker of the project positions tiny11 core as a "quick and dirty development testbed" for all sorts of whacky stuff, like running Windows 11 on an iPhone 15 Pro.

Better late than never! Tiny11core maker has been updated to finally support 24H2. Apologies for the delay and thank you for sticking around supporting the project.

Let me know how it goes! — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) November 17, 2024

Note that tiny11 core is not for you if you want a slimmed-down Windows 11 installation for daily use, say, on unsupported hardware or a PC with a tiny SSD. tiny11 core is not serviceable, which means you cannot update it, install additional components, etc. You have to pick what you need during the creation process and call it a day. In return, you get the ability to run a bare-bones Windows 11 that only takes 3GB of disk space.

For more user-friendly and daily driving-suitable purposes, use the regular tiny11 builder, which works fine with Microsoft's latest Windows 11 version 24H2 release.

You can download the latest tiny11 scripts from the project's GitHub. It is open-source, but a fair share of caution is still recommended when dealing with modified OS images.