You can try out the Pixel 9 Weather app on your device running Android 14

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 series next week at the Made By Google event on August 13. A lot of information has already been leaked about the Pixel 9 series, leaving very little to uncover. Now, ahead of the official debut, the Weather app has been leaked, giving us an early taste of the Pixel 9 software.

Google was expected to preinstall a separate Weather app with enhanced features with the Pixel 9 . The Weather app was previously a part of the Clock app, but now, a separate app has emerged, which can be accessed from the app drawer.

The good part is that you don't need a Pixel 9 phone to use the Weather app. You can install the Weather app on your Android device running Android 14, right now. Please note that since this isn't the final version of the app, there may be some occasional crashes, but these can easily fixed by clearing the app's cache.

Interestingly, the Weather app doesn't have weather widgets but is available in the Google app. This app is also expected to be made available for older Pixel models in the future. When installed, the app shows an icon with a textured sun and cloud in a blue background.

Gallery: Pixel 9 Weather app

When you launch the app, you will be asked if you would like to receive weather notifications. The app will then ask you for location permission to provide real-time weather updates for your area. While viewing the weather for a city, all the cards except the Hourly forecast can be rearranged.

Tapping on your profile avatar lets you change the temperature units and theme (light or dark). Tipster Dylan Roussel suggests that the Weather app will introduce a feature called "AI Weather Summaries," which is expected to be some sort of a Weather Map.

You can get the Pixel 9 Weather app from APK Mirror and simply sideload the app to check out the features.

Source and images: Android Authority