Dishonored and Prey makers announce new immersive sim RPG, playtests starting 2025

WolfEye Studios has unveiled its next project as a first-person RPG with using an "ambitious new IP built upon the DNA of earlier Arkane games." For those unfamiliar with the studio, it was co-founded by Arkane veteran Raphael Colantonio who served as Dishonored co-director and Prey's creative director, as well as Dishonored expansion director Julien Roby. In 2022, the Isometric immersive sim Weird West arrived as the studio's first game.

While a name has not been attached to the mysterious new project yet, the WolfEye unveiled a few screenshots as a teaser. The game is supposed to offer players a huge amount of freedom, and judging by the shared shots by the developer, it will have a steampunk flair for the setting.

The development team is primarily made up of Arkane Lyon and Arkane Austin talent according to the studio. Arkane Austin was one of the three Bethesda studios Microsoft shuttered earlier this year. The new project, which just entered full production phase, may serve as a spiritual successor to immersive sim hits from the Bethesda studio.

"We are so happy to be able to officially confirm that our next game is actively in production and that it is a First Person Action RPG," says Raphael Colantonio, President and Creative Director at WolfEye. "Fans of the past games I have been involved with such as Dishonored and Prey will feel at home, as well as fans of RPGs in general."

The studio is currently looking for a publisher to partner with, and is also aiming to involve the community in getting feedback on the direction of the game. To that end, a limited private alpha release for the currently unnamed title will be held sometime in 2025. Sign-ups for the alpha can be found on WolfEye's website here. It may be a while before we get to hear more about this mystery immersive sim project though.