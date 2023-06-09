You could win a special Porsche 75th anniversary Xbox Series X console and controller

This week, the famed German sports and racing car maker Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary. To help celebrate, the car company is teaming up with Microsoft to create a series of special Xbox Series X consoles and controllers with designs and colors that match those of great Porsche racing cars over the decades.

Microsoft will make 75 of these special Porsche Xbox Series X consoles and controllers. They won't go up for sale, but some of them will be given away over the next several months. In fact, the first six of these limited edition Xbox consoles are going to be available to win in a sweepstakes.

These first Xbox consoles will have the colors and design of the Porsche 963 car that will be driven this weekend in the annual 24 Hours of Le Mans race. You can enter the sweepstakes to win one of these six Xbox Porsche 963 consoles at the contest's official website.

You have until October 1 to enter this sweepstakes. It's only available for residents in the US, UK, and Germany that are 18 years of age and older. Microsoft and Porsche will be releasing other special Xbox consoles with different designs from classic and current Porsche cars over the next several months via social media, other sweepstakes, and additional methods.

Microsoft is gearing up for its big Xbox Games Showcase. The live streaming event, where we expect to see lots of new game reveals and updates on first and third-party Xbox and PC games, will begin on Sunday, June 11 at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time).

The 90-minute show will be followed immediately by the Starfield Direct streaming event, which will take a deep dive into Bethesda Games Studios' upcoming space-based RPG that's due to launch in September 2023.