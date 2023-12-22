Microsoft is giving away a Xbox Series X console with custom Rebel Moon artwork and stand

Microsoft has offered some pretty cool-looking custom Xbox consoles to give away in special sweepstakes to help promote movies and TV shows this year. That includes consoles with artwork based on the movie Wonka and the TV show Bluey.

This week, Microsoft is doing it again, this time to promote the new sci-fi film Rebel Moon that just dropped on Netflix. One winner will receive an Xbox Series X console and controller, both with custom Rebel Moon-based artwork, along with a Rebel Moon-based stand for the controller. The winner will also get a three-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This Xbox is ready for rebellion!



Follow and RT with #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Netflix @rebelmoon Xbox Series X, Elite controller, and stand!



Ages 18+. Ends 1/3/24. Rules: https://t.co/mIqtTye7f4



Stream #RebelMoon on @netflix Dec 21st pic.twitter.com/fBfitkLNnD — Xbox (@Xbox) December 22, 2023

People who wish to enter can use X (formerly Twitter). They should go to the official Xbox account, follow it if they don't already, and then RT this message with #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes, The sweepstatakes ends on January 3, 2024.

Rebel Moon is the next film from controversial action film director Zack Snyder, who previously directed and/or wrote films like the remake of Dawn of the Dead, Sucker Punch, the adaptations of the comic books 300 and Watchmen, and the DCEU films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, which he later went back and re-edited as the four hour Zack Snyders' Justice League (which is where "The Snyder Cut" phrase came from). His last film was the Netflix original movie Army of the Dead.

Rebel Moon is being released in two parts. The first part that dropped this week, A Child of Fire, tells the story of a small farming planet that's being threatened by a military space empire. In a plot right of The Magnificent Seven, a former soldier of that empire tries to recruit mercenaries to fight back against this threat. Part Two of Rebel Moon will drop on Netflix on April 19, 2024.