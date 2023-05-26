Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct to be shown live in some US movie theaters June 11

Most of us will be happy to watch the many upcoming game streaming events from the comfort of our home sofa on our big-screen smart TV. However, a few folks will get a chance to check out Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct events on a much bigger movie theater screen.

Fathom Events, which organizes a large number of special movie theater showings, has posted word that it will be in charge of showing the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11 in a number of movie theater locations.

In order to get a ticket, you must first be a member of Microsoft's Xbox FanFest. The good news is that you can sign up for free right now on the FanFest website. On June 1, Microsoft will send FanFest members info on how to claim tickets for the Fathom Events movie theater showings of Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct.

The ticket site for the event will launch on June 2 at 7 am Pacific time (10 am Eastern time). Tickets will be free but will also be given out on a first come-first serve basis, so you will need to move quickly to assure yourself of getting one. There will be a short 25-person waitlist if and when all the tickets are claimed. If you do get a ticket, you will also be given a $10 voucher for buying movie snacks and drinks.

Right now, there's no word on which theaters or US cities will be holding the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct live-streaming events. Be aware that the event is strictly for people 18 years of age or older and that ID will be checked before you can attend.

The event itself begins at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) on June 11 with the Xbox Games Showcase, where Microsoft will likely show off a ton of upcoming first and third-party games for Xbox consoles and the PC. The Starfield Direct event will follow immediately afterward, with a deep dive into the upcoming space-based RPG from developer Bethesda Games Studios.