Meta plans to host Meta Connect on October 11

Meta has disclosed that it is hosting the Meta Connect event in October this year. The company event talks about developments in the metaverse and virtual and augmented reality. It will also be debuting a face-tracking and eye-tracking-equipped VR headset.

Last year, we shared our vision for the metaverse. Learn about where we are today, and what's coming next. Join us on October 11 for Meta Connect.



Learn more: https://t.co/JJzA4VRiYR pic.twitter.com/feQEPX0qqg — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 6, 2022

Last year, Facebook was renamed as Meta at the Meta Connect event. In the second Meta Connect, the company will launch the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, as reported earlier. There will also be announcements of new features and products at the event and discussions about the metaverse. Furthermore, on-demand sessions for creators and developers will be accessible at the show's end.

Meta describes the annual event by saying:

“Meta Connect is a one-day virtual event that explores the building of the metaverse and the future of augmented and virtual reality. Industry leaders will share the latest technologies and developer sessions will cover how to use them.”

The event will be live-streamed on October 11, 2022. Although speaker sessions are to be a part of the event, Meta has not disclosed any further details about the speakers. Additionally, while the company is busy preparing for the show, it’s also facing a €405 million fine by the Data Protection Commission in Ireland for sharing children’s data such as phone numbers.