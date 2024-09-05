You'll soon be able to post reviews under different name in Google Maps

The Google app or Google Maps lets you leave a review or comment using the real name and pictures linked to your Google account. This makes your original identity visible to anyone, anywhere in the world.

An alternative to this is to use a temporary email ID and mask all your details, including your profile picture and name. However, that may not be a convenient option if you like reviewing or commenting frequently. The only option left apart from creating an alternative account is to refrain from commenting altogether.

Thankfully, some new strings of code have been spotted in the latest version of the Google Maps app, that will let you post a review or comment without using your real name and picture. The same strings of code have been also sighted in the latest version of the Google app.

The strings indicate that Google's new option will allow users to create new profile names and add new profile pictures, allowing them to comment, or review anything without revealing their original identity. Here are strings of codes, spotted by Android Authority:

string name="ap_accept_terms_checkbox">My use of notes is governed by the <a href="%1$s">Google Terms of Service</a>, including the <a href="%2$s">Additional Terms</a>

Use Google account profile

Back

Close

Confirm

Create new profile

Create display name

Some characters are not allowed

Name is too long

You’ll use this profile to post publicly across Google Maps and Search. <a href="%1$s">Learn more</a>

Image required

New name & picture

Oops, something went wrong

Upload a photo

Signed in as

Choose how you’ll look

The best part is that this feature isn't just hiding as codes in the latest version of the Google and Google Maps app. Google has published a new support page explaining how you choose to appear publicly on Google Maps and Search. The page reads:

You’re in control of how you appear when you post publicly on Google Maps and Search. When you post publicly for the first time, you’ll be prompted to choose between two options: Use the name and picture on your Google Account.

Use a custom name and picture.

Unfortunately, the feature isn't live in any of the accounts that we have tested. Notably, the new support page mentions "for the first time," which could suggest that this feature is only applicable to first-time posters or newly created accounts, but for now, that also doesn't work either.