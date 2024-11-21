8TB WD Black SN850X, with and without heatsink, drops to its lowest price ever

With Black Friday just around the corner, deals are already starting to surface, bringing a wide range of products to their lowest prices yet, making it the ideal time to upgrade your tech. If you have also wanted to update storage in your computer, you may want to check out the WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD. Currently, both configurations of the 8TB variant, with and without a heatsink, have dropped to their lowest prices ever.

The SN850X delivers sequential read speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6,600MB/s (1200K IOPS random read/write).

Powered by Western Digital's TLC 3D NAND technology, it offers ample space for large game libraries, creative projects, and other data-intensive tasks. The heatsink-equipped model prevents thermal throttling and ensures consistent operation over extended sessions. It also supports DirectStorage API for faster texture loading when used with compatible graphics cards.

Furthermore, the SSD is supported by the WD_BLACK Dashboard, a downloadable Windows software that allows users to monitor the drive health, enable Game Mode 2.0, and, for heatsink models, customise RGB lighting. Additional features include Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management.

Alternatively, the 4TB variant with a heatsink is also available at its lowest price:

4TB WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD with Heatsink: $269.99 (Amazon US)

Both configurations, with and without a heatsink, of the 1TB and 2TB variants, as well as the 4TB variant without a heatsink, are also selling at great prices:

