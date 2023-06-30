The new Razer Cobra and Cobra Pro gaming PC mice are symmetrical and packed with features

Razer is one of the most well-known names in PC gaming hardware and accessories. It got its start by selling what was then called the first gaming PC mouse, the Razer Boomslang. Today, the company unveiled its newest gaming mice, the Razer Cobra and the Razer Cobra Pro.

Razer's press release states that the wired Razer Cobra and the wireless Cobra Pro offer gamers a well balanced and symmetrical form factor while also packing in some high end features.

The lightweight (just 58 grams) Razer Cobra uses optical switches which the company says will last up to 90 million clicks, along with a fast 0.2 ms actuation time. It has a 8,500 DPI optical sensor which can be adjusted in 50 DPI increments for an even more customizable play style. Of course, it also has Razer's Chroma RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million color options.

The wireless Razer Cobra Pro has even more interesting features. The press release states:

Thoughtfully designed with seven buttons on top, two on the side and one on the bottom, the Cobra Pro redefines accessibility, offering endless possibilities for quick-to-reach commands. Beyond these, the magic unfolds with Razer’s Hypershift feature, temporarily enabling a secondary set of functions on top of existing button assignments for a whole new degree of gameplay.

The mouse can also store up to five memory profiles for true game control customization, and a 30,000 DPI optical sensor. The wireless mouse can last up to 100 hours on a single charge by using Razer's own HyperSpeed Wireless tech or up to 170 hours on a Bluetooth connection. Yes, it also has support for Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, with 11 specific lighting zones on the mouse.

The Razer Cobra is available to purchase on Amazon for $39.99. The Razer Cobra Pro is also available to buy on Amazon for $129.99.

