Apple iPad mini 7 is now available for just $399

Despite its small size and compact form factor, the iPad mini 7 is not Apple's cheapest iPad. However, right now, you can score this little powerful device with a massive 20% discount. Apple slashed the price of the iPad mini 7 all the way down to $399, which is a new all-time low for the device.

The iPad mini 7 has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with even bezels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Apple Pencil support. It is powered by the A17 Pro processor, which, besides offering plenty of raw horsepower, supports all Apple Intelligence features.

The tablet also has a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, a 12MP rear and front camera (with 4K recording, flash, and Center Stage support), 128GB of storage (other configurations include 256GB and 512GB), two stereo speakers, and Wi-Fi 6E support with optional 5G connectivity. Apple also promises all-day battery life, and you can charge the tablet with the bundled USB-C cable and a 20W power adapter.

You can grab the discounted iPad mini 7 in two colors:

