4TB SanDisk Professional rugged waterproof PRO-G40 Thunderbolt SSD selling for lowest price

If you are looking for a rugged external SSD to keep your data safe and secure, you can consider the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 external SSD. Specifically, the 4TB variant of the external SSD is available for $312.96—a 17% discount over its typical price of $374.99 (purchase link below).

The SanDisk Professional 4TB PRO-G40 SSD comes with Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) that is capable of transferring a 50GB file in 1 minute or less. It delivers up to 3000MB/s sequential read and up to 2,500MB/s sequential write speeds.

The SSD is built using an aluminum core that should help dissipate heat efficiently, ensuring high-speed data transfers while maintaining optimal temperatures. There is also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port that offers up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds.

The main highlight of the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 4TB external SSD is its durability. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, provides 3-meter drop protection, and boats a crush resistance of up to 4,000lb (roughly 1,812 kg). The design of the PRO-G40 SSD is rugged ensuring that not only your data is safe on the inside, but it is well protected from the outside physical damage as well.

4TB SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 External SSD (Up to 3000MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps), USB-C (10Gbps), IP68 dust/Water Resistance): $312.96 (Amazon USA)

