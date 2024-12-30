LG gives a sneak peek at bendable OLED UltraGear GX9 monitor before CES 2025

LG has just revealed the UltraGear GX9 Series monitors in the run-up to CES 2025. The three monitors that it mentioned include the world's first bendable 5K2K OLED monitor (45GX990A), a 45-inch curved (800R) OLED gaming monitor (45GX950A) with a 5K2K resolution (5,120 x 2,160), and a smart gaming monitor (39GX90SA) with webOS included.

The 45GX990A is the first OLED bendable monitor with a 5K2K resolution, according to LG. You can keep the screen flat if you like or set it to a 900R curvature. It features a 0.03 GtG response time for a better viewing experience and comes with Dual-Mode which lets you switch between resolution and refresh rate presets quickly.

The 45GX950A is an 800R curved monitor that also features a 5K2K resolution and has a 21:9 aspect ratio. This monitor also comes with Dual-Mode functionality and supports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery. With this monitor, you also get NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. It also features a 4-side Virtually Borderless design with slim bezels and has 125 pixels-per-inch (PPI) with an RGWB subpixel layout.

Finally, the 39GX90SA is a 39-inch 800R OLED smart gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio. As it comes with webOS installed, you can use a bunch of streaming services without a PC or set-top box attached. It comes with USB-C ports and an L-shaped stand.

LG will announce more details about these monitors at CES 2025 in January, including availability and pricing. The announcement today from LG doesn't disclose how much they'll cost or where or when they'll be released.