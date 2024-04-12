Save up to 34% on be quiet! Staright Power 12 ATX 3.0 Platinum power supplies

be quiet! is currently offering its Straight Power 12 ATX 3.0 PSU lineup with big discounts. If you plan to build a PC and want to ensure its longevity and compatibility with the latest graphics cards, a good PSU is a must. Luckily, the discounts from be quiet! will make sure you are not making too large holes in your pocket when shopping for a PSU.

Each ATX 3.0 PSU from the Straight Power 12 lineup is Platinum-rated, which means it can deliver up to 93.8% efficiency at certain loads. The ATX 3.0 certification means the PSU supports PCIe 5.0 graphics cards with up to 600W load and the 12VHPWR connector.

be quiet! is famous for its quiet fans (it is literally in the company name), so each Straight Power 12 PSU is equipped with a 135 mm Silent Wings fan, which ensures "virtually inaudible" operations at any load. In addition, be quiet! utilizes a funnel-shaped fan opening, which, combined with the wire-free design, improves airflow and lowers temperatures.

be quiet! pays close attention to safety and protection. The Straight Power 12 lineup features protection from excessive temperature (OTP), current (OCP), and power (OPP). Also, there is short-circuit protection (SCP), over- voltage (OVP) and under-voltage protections (UVP), and surge protection. Finally, the PSU can double its power rate for short-term periods in case of unexpected demand spikes by the most powerful PC hardware.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

