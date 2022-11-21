Black Friday 2022: The Samsung 980 PRO 1TB 2TB NVMe Gen4 SSDs now cheapest ever

Those shopping around for computer parts these days must be having a pretty good time compared to the situation two years ago. That's because there have been some generally excellent deals throughout most PC parts. We have been covering these deals on graphics cards, processors, and also on storage components like CMR hard disks for NAS. Speaking of storage, in case you are not after slow HDDs and instead want a fast, snappy drive, then there is great news since the Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen4 NVMe drive is now selling at its cheapest-ever price (buying links below).

Thanks to PCIe 4.0 support, the 980 PRO has sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s, which is double what Samsung promised for the 970 Pro SSD. Likewise, sequential write speeds go up to 5,000MB/s, almost doubling the speed of its predecessor, which promised 2,700MB/s for the 1TB version. As for random writes and reads, the 980 Pro promises up to 1,000K IOPS.

The 980 Pro is also much better than the vanilla 980 variant, as the latter lacks any DRAM cache and instead relies on host memory buffer (HMB) technology. The Samsung 980 Pro was succeeded by the faster 990 Pro model recently, and this has pushed down the prices of the 980 Pro.

980 Pro SSD with heatsink

Get the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB and 2TB models with and without heatsink from the links below:

1TB Variants (MSRP: $229 for the model without heatsink):

2TB variants (MSRP: $429.99 for the model without heatsink):

