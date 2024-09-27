Sony Bravia 3 85-inch, 75-inch Dolby Vision 4K LED TVs are up to $400 off

If you are a fan of Sony TVs and are looking for something big, then you can have a look at the company's Bravia 3 4K LED TVs. The main attraction for these TVs is not their amazing picture quality (Sony has other models which do that better), but rather, it is the size of these TVs that make these TVs good deals at the current discounted price which is now up to $400 off.

The deals are on the 85-inch and the 75-inch models of the Bravia 3. As mentioned above, these are not good purchases if you want great picture quality and visual fidelity but it does have popular in-demand features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, among several others.

Speaking of picture quality, the Bravia 3 is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 and the Color and Clarity Enhancements by Triluminous Pro/Live Color Technology and 4K X-reality Pro respectively.

The key specs of the Bravia 3 are given below:

3,840 x 2,160, 50 Hz

LCD, Direct LED

Backlight Frame Dimming

HDR10

HLG

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Ethernet port: 1

Bluetooth version 5.3

HDCP 2.3

HDMI ARC/eARC: Yes

ALLM: Yes

HDMI ports: 4 (side)

USB ports: 2

Get the Sony 85-inch and 75-inch Bravia 3 TVs at the links below:

Sony BRAVIA 3 4K Ultra HD TV | 85-Inch Class | Google TV | Dolby Vision HDR | Exclusive Features for PlayStation 5 2024 (Model: K-85S30): $1,399.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1799.99)

Sony BRAVIA 3 4K Ultra HD TV | 75-Inch Class | Google TV | Dolby Vision HDR | Exclusive Features for PlayStation 5 2024 (Model: K-75S30): $949.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1299.99)

If these do not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.