Sony Bravia 3 85-inch, 75-inch Dolby Vision 4K LED TVs are up to $400 off

If you are a fan of Sony TVs and are looking for something big, then you can have a look at the company's Bravia 3 4K LED TVs. The main attraction for these TVs is not their amazing picture quality (Sony has other models which do that better), but rather, it is the size of these TVs that make these TVs good deals at the current discounted price which is now up to $400 off.

65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart Google TV

The deals are on the 85-inch and the 75-inch models of the Bravia 3. As mentioned above, these are not good purchases if you want great picture quality and visual fidelity but it does have popular in-demand features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, among several others.

Speaking of picture quality, the Bravia 3 is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 and the Color and Clarity Enhancements by Triluminous Pro/Live Color Technology and 4K X-reality Pro respectively.

The key specs of the Bravia 3 are given below:

  • 3,840 x 2,160, 50 Hz
  • LCD, Direct LED

  • Backlight Frame Dimming

  • HDR10
  • HLG
  • Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Wi-Fi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
  • Ethernet port: 1
  • Bluetooth version 5.3
  • HDCP 2.3
  • HDMI ARC/eARC: Yes
  • ALLM: Yes
  • HDMI ports: 4 (side)
  • USB ports: 2

Get the Sony 85-inch and 75-inch Bravia 3 TVs at the links below:

If these do not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

