Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) now $1,899.99 after 10% discount on Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC with 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB SSD, is now available at a 10% discount on Amazon. It used to cost $2,099.99 but now you can pick it up for $1,899.99. This powerful laptop is powered by a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor and features a 15-inch touch display.

Before we go any further, let's just mention that this laptop has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars suggesting buyers think it's a great laptop. This overall rating is based on 70 ratings. There have also been over 100 buyers of this laptop just this month.

As a Copilot+ laptop, it comes with the new Copilot keyboard key that replaces the Windows key which was first introduced in September 1993, 30 years ago. By tapping the new Copilot key, you can quickly bring up Microsoft Copilot AI and be more productive. You may also use the Recall feature on this device to get back to things you were doing before efficiently.

According to Microsoft, this Surface laptop is able to run for 20 hours on a full battery charge. This should easily see you through the workday and then some. There are also three USB ports on this device for connectivity, with two of those being USB-C 4 ports. The Wi-Fi used in this laptop is 6/6E and that's pretty modern too.

The touchscreen PixelSense display has a glossy finish, a resolution of 2,496 x 1,664 pixels, and uses LCD technology. For audio, the laptop has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.