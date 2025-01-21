Crucial's new P310 1TB Gen4 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD is priced just $70

Back in September last year, Micron launched its new Crucial P310 SSD which was essentially a 2280 variant of the already existing 2230 version. The company claimed some big performance benefits with supposedly faster Windows boot times, by up to 20%, than competing Gen4 products.

The drive is currently priced at its lowest which means you can pick it up if you are shopping for an NVMe SSD. For those looking for better speeds, the P510 Gen5 drive was launched at CES recently, though, the P310 2280 1TB for just $70 is a fantastic deal (purchase link under the specs list below).

Like the P510 linked above, the P310 is also a DRAMless drive and relies on HMB (host memory buffer) though this is hardly a reason to complain. However, the one drawback the P310 does have though is that it is QLC-based and thus endurance is much lower than TLC ones. Also, sustained performance is lower than TLC drives.

The key technical specs of the Crucial P310 2280 are given below:

NAND Memory: 232-layer QLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia

232-layer QLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia Controller: Phison PS5027-E27T

Phison PS5027-E27T DRAM Cache: No, HMB: 64MB

No, HMB: 64MB Sequential Read Speed: Up to 7100 MB/s

Up to 7100 MB/s Sequential Write Speed: Up to 6000 MB/s

Up to 6000 MB/s Random Read Speed: Up to 1M K IOPS

Up to 1M K IOPS Random Write Speed: Up to 1M K IOPS

Up to 1M K IOPS Endurance: Up to 220 TBW (Tera Bytes Written)

Up to 220 TBW (Tera Bytes Written) MTBF: 1.5 Million Hours

1.5 Million Hours Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Get the Crucial P310 2280 1TB at the link below:

Crucial P310 1TB 2280 PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD – Up to 7,100 MB/s – Shift up to Gen4, with Acronis Offer, Internal Solid State Drive (PC) – CT1000P310SSD801: $69.99 (Amazon US)

