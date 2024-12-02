Cyber Monday Deal: 6TB WD Elements external hard drive still selling at lowest price

If you have been looking for a reliable storage option, you may want to check out the WD Elements external hard drive. Currently, Amazon US is offering the 6TB variant at its lowest price with a Cyber Monday Deal.

The drive features SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) connectivity. Pre-formatted for Windows 10, 8.1, and 7, the drive is also compatible with Mac and other operating systems after reformatting. Designed for plug-and-play convenience, it requires no additional setup, simply connect it to your device and start using it immediately.

The WD Elements portable drive operates within a temperature range of 5°C to 35°C. When not in use, it can withstand temperatures between -20°C and 65°C. Additionally, the product is also backed by a 2-year limited warranty.

6TB WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive for Windows (USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 for PC & Mac, Plug and Play Ready - WDBHJS0060BBK-WESN): $139.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the 2TB variant of the drive below:

2TB WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive for Windows: $64.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.