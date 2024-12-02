WhatsApp to drop support for these iOS devices starting May 2025

If you are still using an iOS device running a version older than iOS 15.1, there is bad news for you from messaging platform WhatsApp. According to a new report, WhatsApp is set to drop support for multiple iPhone models running iOS versions older than iOS 15.1 starting next year.

Reportedly, WhatsApp has updated its official FAQ page and added a line stating, "Starting May 5, 2025, only iOS versions 15.1 and newer will be supported." Users will no longer be able to access the app even after installing a previous beta version of WhatsApp on their devices.

The FAQ page also mentions that WhatsApp currently supports iOS 12 and newer, but that will change in May next year. Fortunately, there is still a long time for users of older iOS devices to get their hands on a newer iPhone model or at least update their phones since the change is going to happen after almost six months.

The devices that will be primarily affected include the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which were launched over 10 years ago. Since the last update on these devices was iOS 12.5.7, WhatsApp will no longer work on these models after May 5, 2025. So, it is the right time to upgrade your iPhone and get a supported model, like the iPhone 16.

Updating to a newer model will ensure that WhatsApp works, plus you will have access to Apple's suite of AI features, Apple Intelligence, on the iPhone 15 Pro or above models. To make the update easier, you can back up your WhatsApp chats by following the steps mentioned here.