Halo Infinite gets co-op and Forge in November, but campaign split-screen canceled

343 Industries today revealed its updated roadmap for Halo Infinite in a developer update, sharing what features are being planned for the title in the next 12 months. The studio plans a major content update for November first, titled Winter Update, followed by Season 3 in March 2023.

Changing the previous plan to offer campaign online co-op and Forge in separate seasons, The Winter Update will carry both these features in November. It will also bring two new maps to multiplayer, Detachment and Argyle, the long-requested per-match XP system in a beta state, mission replays, and a free 30-tier Battle Pass.

As previously announced, Forge will land in a beta state, with the studio describing it as "exponentially more powerful than any Forge we've ever released," offering scripting, object scaling, and much more features over previous iterations.

343 Industries concluded a lengthy campaign co-op test recently, and while that and older launch windows have given the impression that the feature would be arriving soon, the new November plan is disappointing. The feature was originally supposed to arrive with the launch of Halo Infinite last year after all.

However, there is more bad news, specifically for split-screen local cooperative play enjoyers. 343 has confirmed the long-delayed feature has been canceled entirely and it is putting its development resources on other sections of the game.

The studio listed the below lists as goals it is expecting to hit before the end of 2022:

Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within, is slated to kick off on March 7 2023 and last for three months (hopefully this time), bringing even more maps and modes, the M392 Bandit rifle, a new Shroud Screen equipment, a custom game browser, and more features that will be revealed later.