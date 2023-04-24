Save big on Nebula's portable projectors with special promo codes

If you want to go out in your backyard and create your own outdoor movie theater, there's no better way to make that happen than with a portable projector. The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro is a high-end smart protector and you can get it right now at a very low price on Amazon.

Normally, the MSRP for the Nebula Mars II Pro is $549.99. However, Amazon has a special $50 digital coupon that you can click on the product page to lower its price to $499.99. But that's not all. Just type in the promo code mars2pro at checkout to get an additional $70 off. That means the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro will be priced at just $429.99 with both the digital coupon and the promo code.

With its built-in carry handle, the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro can quickly be moved to almost any location. It has a 500 ANSI Lumen brightness which can be used for a display of up to 100 inches. It has a three-hour battery for plenty of movie-watching outside. It also has two 10W speakers and an HDMI port for hooking it up to a streaming stick for binge-watching films and TV shows.

For an even more compact portable projector, check out the Anker Nebula Capsule. The soda can-sized design allows it to be transported anywhere, and it can also create up to 100 inches of video with a 1080p resolution and a four-hour battery life. It normally costs $249.99 but you can use the promo code capsule01 to cut the price down by $20 to just $229.99.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.