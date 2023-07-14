Prime members can still get some Amazon Fire smart TVs at all time low prices

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is now a memory, but there are still some great deals exclusively for Prime members that you can take advantage of right now. You can sign up for Prime and use it free for 30 days to get these discounts.

The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series of budget smart televisions are still at all time price lowes for Prime members. The 32-inch edition, with a 720p resolution, is available for just $129.99, which is $70 off its normal MSRP. The 40-inch version, which has a higher 1080p resolution, has a Prime member price cut to $189.99, or $60 off its $249.99 MSRP.

If you want an affordable TV that goes up to 4K UHD resolution and HDT support, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series TV models are worth looking at. The 43-inch model currently has a Prime exclusive price of $229.99. That's a big $140 price discount from its normal $369.99 MSRP. The 50-inch model is priced at $289.99 right now, which is $160 lower than its $449.99 price. Finally, the 55-inch version is currently priced for Prime members at $339.99. That's a $180 price discount from the normal $519.99 MSRP.

All of these Amazon Fire TV smart televisions have the Fire TV OS that gives owners access to thousands of live, free, and paid streaming video apps. It also offers access to the Amazon Luna game streaming service. They also have an Alexa voice remote so you can use voice commands to access the streaming apps.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

