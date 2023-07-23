Get the SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB external SSD for its rock bottom lowest price ever

Having a fast portable solid-state drive for backup storage while on the road is becoming a necessity for many people who work remotely these days. If you want such a portable external SSD, you should check out the SanDisk Extreme Pro, which you can get at all-time low prices, or nearly close to that, depending on the model.

Right now the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Pro has reached a rock-bottom price tag. You can get this model on Amazon for the price of just $169.99. The 1TB model is also at an all-time low of only $119.99. The 4TB version is not quite at an all-time price low, but it's very close with its price of only $269.99.

Some people might be wondering what the difference is between the Sandisk Extreme external SSD versions, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro products. The big difference is performance. The normal Sandisk Extreme SSD has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. The Extreme Pro SSD models are almost twice as fast with read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro has a forged aluminum chassis to keep the SSD from getting too hot as well. It's also rugged, and able to keep working even when dropped from up to two meters in height. It has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating so it should keep working even if gets hit with rain or other water.

The chassis includes a carabineer loop to hook the drive to your backpack or even your belt loop while on the road. You can keep your data safe with the included password protection that supports 256‐bit AES hardware encryption.

