SanDisk Extreme portable SSD prices have never been lower than now on Amazon

It's becoming more and more affordable to buy portable SSD products to help store your digital content or even to back up your PC's data. Right now, prices have never been lower to get the popular SanDisk Extreme portable SSD units in various storage models.

The 1TB version is priced on Amazon right now at just $82.99 or $167 off its normal MSRP. The 2TB version has a price of $119.99 or $340 off its MSRP. Finally, the 4TB model is priced at $249.99, or $450 off its MSRP.

All three models support up to 1,050MB/s for read speeds and up to 1,000MB/s for write speeds. They also include 256‐bit AES hardware encryption for enhanced security. Moreover, the SSD comes with a IP55 water and dust resistance rating and can keep working even if they fall from up to 2 meters. You can even use the built-in Carabiner loop to connect it to a belt loop or backpack. The SSDs comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

You can also find solid discounts on the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD models, which offer up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds. In particular, the 4TB version is at its lowest price on Amazon right now.

You can also find solid discounts on the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD models, which offer up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds. In particular, the 4TB version is at its lowest price on Amazon right now.

