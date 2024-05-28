Amazon Deal: LG UltraGear 45" 38" curved OLED, Nano IPS gaming monitors now lowest priced

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on Smart TVs, with discounts coming from big manufacturers like LG, Samsung, and Hisense, among others. Some of the deals may still be active, so you can browse through those articles here.

Everyone has not been looking for TVs, though, and a monitor may be something you are after. Much like TVs, monitors have also dropped in price, with LG and Samsung offering bulk discounts on high-quality monitors.

LG continues to offer such deals, as a couple of its curved gaming monitors are now available at the lowest prices. The discounts are on the 38WR85QC-W and 45GS95QE models, respectively.

LG 45GS95QE

First up, we have the LG 45GS95QE, which is a 45-inch curved gaming monitor. The specialty of this screen is that it is a curved OLED monitor with a curvature of 800R. With this display, LG aims to provide maximum immersion during gaming with that curve alongside the vibrant colours of OLED and contrast of HDR to further enhance that immersion experience. In terms of aspect ratio and refresh rate, the monitor features a 3440X1440 resolution coupled with a 240Hz display.

The one drawback is its pixel density due to its large 45-inch size, so don't sit too close to it.

Get the LG 45-inch OLED curved monitor at the link below:

LG 45GS95QE 45-inch Ultragear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD, 800R, 240Hz, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync, HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort Tilt/Height/Swivel Stand: $1296.99 (Amazon US)

LG 38WR85QC-W

Amazon also has an ongoing deal on another one of LG's curved gaming monitors. This one, though, has a different display powered by LG's own Nano IPS technology instead of OLED. This is a great option in case you want something that puts out a nice picture while being cheaper, though you do lose out on the higher refresh rate.

Get the LG 38-inch Nano IPS curved gaming monitor at the link below:

LG 38WR85QC-W 38-inch Curved UltraWide WQHD Nano IPS VESADisplayHDR 600 144Hz 1ms USB Type-C 90W Computer Monitor NVIDIA G-SYNC AMD FreeSync Premium Pro HDMI DisplayPort Tilt/Height/Swivel Stand: $899.99 (Amazon US)

