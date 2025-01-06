Get this Acer Nitro 24.5" 1080p 280 Hz gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10

Are you in the market for an affordable monitor with a decent 280 Hz refresh rate for gaming with? If so, check out the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch monitor. Typically, this would set you back $199.99, but thanks to a discount it's now available for just $139.99.

This monitor has 604 ratings with an average score of 4.3 out of 5 stars, suggesting that people think it is good. It comes with a 30-day refund/replacement policy and is sold directly by Amazon, so you won't have to deal with any third-parties. This monitor also only came out in October so you're not getting a big discount at the expense of its age.

This gaming monitor features a FHD 1920 x 1080p resolution, a 280 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a 1ms response time. These deliver lower input lag, faster frame rendering, a fluid and tear-free experience, a great contrast ratio and expanded color pallet, and more immersive gaming without blurring.

At 280 Hz, this is the monitor with the highest refresh rate among this affordable lineup of Acer Nitro 24.5-inch monitors. At just $139.99, it seems like a no-brainer to go for this model over the lower refresh rate monitors.

Inside the box, you get the display, a stand for the display, a power cable, and an HDMI cable to connect to your computer.

Buy the Acer Nitro 24.5-inch monitor with 280 Hz refresh rate for $139.99 (was $199.99)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.